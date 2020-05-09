Wayne Rooney was the toughest player I ever played, says Petr Cech

CAPE TOWN – Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has described Wayne Rooney as the toughest player he’s ever faced.

Cech had a distinguished career at Chelsea, where he played close to 500 games and won four Premier League titles between 2005 and 2015.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Cech said the former Manchester United striker was the player he was most most wary of.

“Every time we played against United, I had to make sure I was aware every time he had the ball, because he was very unpredictable and very clear,” said the Czech international.

“He is a guy who can chase, who can fight, who can run, who is clever with his shot. He could score from the halfway line, he could try and chip you if you were too high. That was a challenge I enjoyed,” said the goalkeeper.