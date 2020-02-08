Manchester United midfielder Fred ahead of their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash against Manchester City. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United midfielder Fred has admitted that the club has problems in the dressing room as they fight for a place in the Premier League’s top four. The Red Devils have blown hot and cold this season with victories over Tottenham Hotspur and champions Manchester City being followed by defeats against the likes of Watford and Arsenal.

“We are lacking a lot right now, first of all, we need to figure out things on the pitch. We are lacking creativity, especially in midfield,” Fred said in an interview with Brazilian journalist Ale Oliveira on YouTube.

“We also need to improve as a group, our group lacks the ‘sticking together mentality’, we have lots of problems,” he said in the interview which was conducted in Portuguese.

“There are a lot of discussions, every group has this sort of probleem, but ours has this,” he added.