We have to keep an eye on Jamie Vardy, says Man United’s Fred

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United midfielder, Fred, has warned his team-mates about the threat posed by Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy ahead of their Premier League meeting on Sunday. Manchester United and Leicester City will go head-to-head on Sunday in a clash where the winner will qualify for next season’s Champions League. United, who currently occupy third-place, have the inside lane, but Fred knows that his team-mates will have to be wary of Vardy. Having scored 23 goals, the former England international is the top goalkscorer in the Premier League and is the favourite to win the Golden Boot ahead of Southampton’s Danny Ings on 21 and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 20 goals. “He’s not the top scorer just by chance,” Fred told MUTV in an interview. “So we need to nullify his threat. He’s a top player and he’s having a great season. “We need to take a lot of care with him. He’s a very good player, we need to think about his goal threat, but we have very good players in defence who are capable of nullyfying him,” Fred said.

“Leicester are a big team and they did really well.

“For a period, they were competing at the top of the table for first place, but then they subsequently fell off. They’re a very, very good team and we respect them. They’ve got great players, lots of really good players and top goalscorers.

“As I said before, we are going to respect them but also, we’re going into the game to win. As a club, we should be in the Champions League every year as we’re a massive club. So to be back in the Champions League is really important for us players. It’s also important for the club.

“It’s what the players and the club deserve and it will be great to be back in the Champions League next season and we will look to win the Champions League next season,” said Fred.

IOL Sport