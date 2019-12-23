Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts during their Premier League encounter against Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday. Photo: Paul Childs/Reuters

WATFORD – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blasted Manchester United for playing with the intensity of a testimonial as their worst-ever Premier League season reached another nadir with a 2-0 defeat by bottom club Watford on Sunday afternoon. At Vicarage Road on Sunday, United were undone by two second-half goals that gave Watford their first home win of the season.

David de Gea’s howler gifted Nigel Pearson’s side the lead before Troy Deeney scored a penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s foul on Ismaila Sarr. Solskjaer insisted there were no excuses for his side’s dismal defeat which leaves them eighth heading into Christmas.

"The first half could have easily been my testimonial," said the United manager.

"It was very subdued, slow, no tempo, urgency. We gifted them two goals.