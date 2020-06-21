We'll never be as dominant as Alex Ferguson's United, says Jurgen Klopp

CAPE TOWN – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted his side will not dominate English football the way Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United did over three decades.

Had Manchester City dropped points in their game against Arsenal, Liverpool would have wrapped up the title at Goodison Park on Sunday, but will need another game after the champions beat a toothless Gunners’ side when the Premier League resumed play last week.

Speaking ahead of the Merseyside Derby, Klopp said: “I don’t think it is possible to dominate anymore, to be honest.

“United had a pretty good combination, with an exceptional manager with a super eye for players and fantastic timing for how long you need a player in the team,” said the German.

“The replacements he [Ferguson] got were always exceptional – and there was the money, too. The combination for United was really good. We must have done something right, obviously, until now. But we have to do these things – and probably even more – to stay successful.