'We're all humans' says Klopp after Liverpool's defeat at Arsenal

LONDON - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his side's errors in their 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on Wednesday night were simply too big to come back from, despite his side having dominated the game.

Having gone a goal down in the 20th minute, Arsenal pounced on a clumsy back pass from defender Virgil Van Dijk and later a miskicked ball out from keeper Alisson to score twice, ending the Reds' hopes of breaking the record point tally for a Premier League season.

"When you make these kind of mistakes you cannot win a football game - or you need to be really lucky to win a football game. We were not lucky today. All the mistakes were too big," Klopp told reporters after the match.

"Scoring and going 1-0 up, and then taking kind of a break. We're all humans and maybe it's just a misjudgement of the situation," he said.

Since winning the title with seven games to spare, Liverpool have dropped eight points in five games. Prior to that they had dropped only seven points all season.