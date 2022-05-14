We’re all looking forward to working with Erik ten Hag, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Cape Town — Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken for the first time since the announcement that Ajax Amsterdam’s Erik ten Hag would be the club’s new manager. United have had a torrid season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked before the end of 2021, and German interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who will move upstairs following Ten Hag’s arrival.

Speaking to the club’s website, Ronaldo said the Dutchman needed time, but he was confident that results would improve. "I know that he has done a fantastic job at Ajax, and that he is an experienced coach, but we have to give him time," the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar said. "Things must change the way he wants. If you do well, all of Manchester United will succeed, so I wish you all the best. We are all happy and excited [with the arrival], not only as players, but as fans as well. We have to believe that next year we can win titles."

Ajax were confirmed as Dutch Eredivisie champions following a 5-0 win over Heerenveen on Wednesday. When asked about the challenge of managing United, Ten Hag said he was looking forward to it.

"It felt like a difficult but great challenge. That is the most beautiful thing there is," Ten Hag declared to Voetbal International. "There is something to build at United and something to gain. Manchester United is such a big name in football history. It feels like a challenge to put the club back on track of winning." IOL Sport