LONDON – Frank Lampard believes the Premier League are setting a dangerous precedent with the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after technology intervened to give Watford a late penalty in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Vicarage Road.
Lampard's Chelsea moved up to third in the league with victory on Saturday but they endured some nervy moments in the closing stages after Gerard Deulofeu converted an 80th-minute penalty for the hosts.
Deulofeu went down under slight contact from Chelsea's Jorginho and after initially pointing for a goal kick, referee Anthony Taylor was advised by the VAR to overturn his decision.
"We're not in a great place with it," the Chelsea manager told reporters after the match.
"I know (using screens) is a bit contentious, I know it could mean every fan might call for it and there might pressure on the referees.