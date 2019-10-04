Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accepts his side are no longer the force they were during the trophy-laden years under former manager Alex Ferguson but has backed the new generation of players to build a brighter future.
United's away supporters whipped up a lively atmosphere with songs hailing the iconic players of the past as Solskjaer's side were held to an uninspiring goalless draw against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday.
The performance was a far cry from the glory days at Old Trafford when Ferguson guided United to 13 Premier League titles during his 26-year reign.
"We're not in the 90s now," Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Sunday's league trip to Newcastle United. "It's a different era, a different group that we're building.
"We know there are going to be ups and downs. I'm ready to see these boys blossom.