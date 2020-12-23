West Brom’s Sam Allardyce considers Arsenal as relegation rivals

CAPE TOWN – New West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce says he considers struggling Arsenal as relegation rivals.

Having had a torrid season so far, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal find themselves 15th on the Premier League table with 14 points from thir 15 games.

Allardyce, who was brought in at the Hawthorns following the sacking of Slaven Bilic, was commnting on Arsenal’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup.

"Getting beaten [by Manchester City], even though it is not in the Premier League, as it would do with ours, drains the confidence of Arsenal's players.

"They will be wondering what has hit them. They will be wondering why they are down there. They will be wondering what it takes to get out of that position. I know what it takes. I hope to convince my players to respond to that," Allardyce said according to the BBC.