LONDON – West Ham United goalkeepers Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin are recovering well from hip muscle injuries and both players could play a role over the festive period, manager Manuel Pellegrini said on Monday.
Fabianski tore his hip muscle in September and Martin sustained a similar injury in the 1-0 win at Southampton this month.
The club have had 12 days between games after the match against Liverpool was postponed and Pellegrini said he would assess their fitness ahead of Thursday's match at Crystal Palace.
"Both of them are recovering, we will see in the next days who is able to play," Pellegrini told a news conference.
"I don't think either will be able to play both games in 48 hours, so we'll see in the next couple of days who will be playing at Crystal Palace.