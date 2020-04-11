West Ham manager Moyes takes salary cut, players defer wages
LONDON - West Ham manager David Moyes is to take a 30 per cent pay cut as the Premier League club moves to protect its financial status in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The West Ham players will defer a "percentage of their salaries" during the current suspension, which runs until at least May.
In a statement on their website, West Ham said joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, "who have not taken a salary or dividend in their 10 years at the club," and fellow shareholders have agreed to inject 30 million pounds (37.4 million dollars) in cash "to help ensure stability."
West Ham United can confirm that a series of measures - led by the Board, first-team players and the manager - have today been agreed to ensure the Club can continue to support our staff, fans and local community through this difficult time. https://t.co/90kqvaETDN— West Ham United (@🏠) (@WestHam) April 10, 2020
Vice-chairman Karren Brady and chief financial officer Andy Mollett will also take a 30 per cent pay cut, the club said.
"The savings created by the measures above will support the entire infrastructure of the club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100 per cent of staff salaries," West Ham said.dpa