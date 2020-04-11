West Ham manager Moyes takes salary cut, players defer wages

LONDON - West Ham manager David Moyes is to take a 30 per cent pay cut as the Premier League club moves to protect its financial status in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The West Ham players will defer a "percentage of their salaries" during the current suspension, which runs until at least May.

In a statement on their website, West Ham said joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, "who have not taken a salary or dividend in their 10 years at the club," and fellow shareholders have agreed to inject 30 million pounds (37.4 million dollars) in cash "to help ensure stability."