LONDON - West Ham United have reappointed David Moyes as head coach on an 18-month deal to replace the sacked Manuel Pellegrini and help them move away from the bottom half of the table, the struggling Premier League club said on Sunday.
Moyes, 56, returns to the Hammers for a second stint after he saved the club from the drop in the 2017-18 campaign during a six-month deal and he will face the same task with the team languishing in 17th -- a point above the relegation places.
The Scot's first game back in charge will be on Wednesday at home to fellow strugglers Bournemouth.
Pellegrini was sacked after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City, their seventh loss in nine games after a promising start to the season.
“It’s fabulous to be back,” Moyes said in a club statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2019/december/29-december/david-moyes-returns-west-ham-united. “It feels great to be home. I’ve missed being here... I enjoyed being around the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world and I missed the club, so I can’t wait to get started."