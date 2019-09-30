West Ham's goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski celebrates during the match between West Ham and Manchester United at London stadium. Photo: AP Photo/Leila Coker

LONDON – West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will be out of action for at least two to three months after tearing a hip muscle in the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth over the weekend, British media reported on Monday. Fabianski, 34, sustained the injury while taking a goal kick in the 33rd minute and had to be substituted, with close-season recruit Roberto Jimenez making his Premier League debut when he replaced the Polish keeper.

Fabianski has been instrumental in West Ham's stellar start to the season, keeping three consecutive clean sheets to help the London side move up to fourth in the standings.

“Of course, you're never happy when your team mate is injured. But it's very common in our position that when you have to play, it's because the other goalkeeper is injured,” Roberto told the club's website.