What on earth has happened to Sheffield United?

DURBAN - Sheffield United was one of the neutrals’ favourites last season. As they won promotion to the Premier League in the 2018/19 season via the Championship promotion playoffs, the Blades would have been one of the pre-season favourites to get relegated last season. Instead, Chris Wilder's side dramatically overcame the odds, finishing ninth and missing Europa League qualification by five points. This is impressive for any side in their first season back up. Most of the time, the mandate for promoted coaches is just to avoid relegation after winning promotion. Sheffield and Wilder went beyond the call of duty. The Blades were actually in contention for a place in the Champions League last season before a slump in form after the Covid-19 break put paid to that. Whilst Wilder's troops lacked flair and stars in their side, they made up for it with some good tactics and their team cohesion. Wilder brought in some tricky tactics such as employing over-lapping centre-backs which opposition clubs struggled to play against. Their defence was their major strength last season as they conceded just 39 goals from their 38 games. Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United conceded fewer. The Blades did benefit from most sides being out of form last season in a similar way to how Leicester City did in the 2015/16 season, which they surprisingly won.

Sheffield failed to adequately back Wilder in the transfer market last season and they look figured out. Currently, I'm not even sure if a relegation survival specialist like Sam Allardyce would be able to inspire hope into this side. They are even more painful to watch than the infamous Derby County side of 2007-08 which claimed a record low 11 points were.

Sheffield United's John Egan appears dejected after Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo: via BackpagePix

Along with Burnley, Sheffield have scored just five league goals which is the joint lowest in the league so far. Despite trying, their attackers are simply mostly not Premier League quality. Their attacking duo of Oli McBurnie and Lys Mousset only scored six goals apiece last season. In the modern age, it is essential that every Premier League club has strikers in their squad who are capable of scoring at least 15-20 goals per season.

Wilder ended up paying a record fee to bring in Liverpool youth product Rhian Brewster who was impressive on loan with Swansea City in the Championship last season. This is so far proving to be unsuccessful. Though talented, Brewster is inexperienced at the highest level and also only played 20 Championship games prior to his arrival.

Unsurprisingly, he has failed to live up to expectations so far and has not yet found the back of the net.

At this rate, one has to even question whether the Blades will get beyond 11 points. Second season syndrome appears to have struck them.

The one player whom I feel for is their goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The keeper was brought back to his boyhood club during the off-season after his former club Bournemouth were relegated and Dean Henderson was recalled from his loan spell by Manchester United.

Due to his impressive reflexes, the 22-year-old has been touted as England material in the past. However, if the Blades are to be relegated, two relegations with two clubs in successive seasons won't make for good reading on his CV.

@Eshlinv

@IOLSport