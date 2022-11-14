Whining, entitled, Cristiano Ronaldo should pack his things and leave Manchester United

Centurion - If he hadn’t already, Cristiano Ronaldo certainly seems to have forced a premature end to his Manchester United career.

In an interview with Piers Morgan which is set to air later this week, Ronaldo says he has felt betrayed and disrespected in his second stint with the club. Ronaldo is widely considered the Greatest Of All Time or ‘GOAT’, and his achievements certainly back that up. However, his ego has always matched or even surpassed his footballing genius - and that’s not knocking his ability. Even in his prime, Ronaldo always came off as a petulant teenager. Now aged 37, and out of favour with current Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo’s sense of entitlement is even more glaring.

In the interview with Morgan, Ronaldo said: "Yes, not only the coach (Ten Hag), but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed," he said. "Yes I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don't want me here, not just this year, but last year too.” The reaction on twitter also seems to side with Manchester United, rather than Ronaldo.

90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/nqp4mcXHB0 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) November 13, 2022 Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher summed up his second spell with United as he said: Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager” Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished. 99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.“

99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 13, 2022 Adam McKola said: “Can understand Ronaldo's frustration with the club being left in the past, we all agree the Glazers haven't invested enough.

Dragging Ten Hag though? Why? This is all self serving. Can't accept that he isn't first choice any more and is getting his excuses out. Sad.”

This is all self serving. Can't accept that he isn't first choice any more and is getting his excuses out. Sad. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) November 14, 2022 Another twitter user described Ronaldo as narcissistic and failing to recognise any of his own faults: “Someone who, in his 'final reckoning', does not speak a word about his own failures, has lost all touch with reality due to narcissistic personality disorder.”

Someone who, in his 'final reckoning', does not speak a word about his own failures, has lost all touch with reality due to narcissistic personality disorder. No sit-up in the world replaces introspection and self-reflection. Seek help (maybe not from YouTube psychs), @Cristiano. — Savanti (@realsavanti) November 14, 2022 Read the room Ronaldo, it’s not Manchester United, it’s you. @Golfhackno1