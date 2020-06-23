White Lives Matter' banner disheartening, says Richards

Former England defender Micah Richards says he was disheartened after a plane carrying a banner reading, 'White Lives Matter Burnley' flew over Manchester City's Etihad Stadium at the start of Monday's Premier League game.

Burnley condemned the incident, which occurred shortly after players and officials took a knee in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

"It's so disheartening. After how far we've come in the last couple of weeks, it really does hurt me," former City defender Richards said on Sky Sports.

"I agree, everyone should have free speech, but just at a time when things are on the up, a small fraction just want to spoil things."

The Premier League has joined the international movement to protest racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody last month.