New Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland acknowledges the crowd during the Champions League clash between former club FC Salzburg and KRC Genk. Photo: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – According to a report, Manchester United pulled out of the race to sign teen sensation Erling Haaland after his agents made exorbitant demands. The 19-year-old Haaland is jointly represented by notorious agent Mino Raiola, and his father, former Leeds United and Manchester City footballer Alf-Inge Haaland.

United were linked for a long time, and seen as favourites to secure Haaland’s services before he signed for Borussia Dortmund on the weekend. The Norweigian international has been in prolific form this season and has found the back of the net 28 times in 22 games in all competitions.

According to ESPN, United pulled out of the deal after Haaland’s camp made a series of hefty demands, which included payments to Raiola and Haaland’s father, including shares of potential future sales profits.

Haaland was also adamant he wanted a buyout clause inserted into the agreement, something United were absolutely unwilling to agree to. Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, agreed to all of the demands made by Haaland’s camp.