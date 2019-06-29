Wilfried Zaha is refusing to accept his chances of a move are over, although Palace have put an £80m price tag on him, which would put him out of Arsenal’s price range. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants to join Arsenal this summer, and urged them to reach an agreement with the club he supported as a boy. Palace have struck a deal worth more than £50 million with Manchester United for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and are determined that only one of their academy graduates will be allowed to leave.

However, Zaha is refusing to accept his chances of a move are over, although Palace have put an £80m price tag on the 26-year-old winger, which would put him out of Arsenal’s price range.

It leaves Zaha hoping that Palace will lower their price, but during negotiations for Wan-Bissaka, Palace were unable to reduce or remove the clause that requires them to pay United 25 percent of any profit on Zaha.

That will only increase Palace’s determination to secure a huge fee for their talisman.

He is in his second spell at Palace, during which he has helped consolidate their place in the top-flight.

Zaha, who revealed his desire to move on in an exclusive interview with Sportsmail in April, hopes his service will now be taken into consideration by Palace, and he is not priced out a move.

He is currently with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

