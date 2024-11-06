Will Liverpool let the title slip again, like Steven Gerrard did all those years ago?

As Liverpool continue their strong start to the English Premier League, as they sit atop the table, ardent Reds fans will wonder just how long their top-spot will be held. Despite Liverpool enjoying a two-point lead over Manchester City after 10 games, it’s difficult to see anyone but Pep Guardiola’s side lifting the trophy at the end of May next year.

As a Liverpool supporter myself, it’s been a long and hard journey supporting the club. Mostly. Of course Liverpool did win the league in the Covid-interrupted season in 2019/2020 season, which was their first title in 30 years.

Too many close calls Aside from the 2019/2020 season, there have been a number of close calls - like last year when Liverpool topped the table for a good portion of the calendar. However, a poor finish saw both City finish much stronger to win the title two points ahead of Arsenal, and nine ahead of the faltering Liverpool. However, the most painful near miss in the league came just over 10 years ago. Brendan Rodgers had built up a formidable Liverpool squad which was headlined by a dazzling attacking trio of Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling.

On April 27, 2014, with just three games remaining in the season, Liverpool took on Chelsea as the Reds had been on an 11-match winning streak. That run saw Liverpool build a five-point lead over Chelsea, and three ahead of City who had a game in hand. In injury time with the scores locked at 0-0, Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard slipped and allowed Chelsea’s Demba Ba to steal the ball near the halfway line before running away to score a goal that effectively sealed the contest. As Liverpool threw all their players forward in an attempt to grab a point, they were caught out again to lose the game 2-0. All was not lost though, as Liverpool still had the title in their hands, but once they let a 3-0 lead slip against Crystal Palace eight days later — it left the door slightly ajar for City. They would not need a second invitation to claim their fourth league title.

Flash forward to this season, and City are hunting their 11th league crown and in Arne Slot’s first season as Liverpool coach it’s difficult to see a club in transition keeping pace with Guardiola’s troops. @Golfhackno1 IOL Sport