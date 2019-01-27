Chelsea's Willian celebrates scoring their third goal on Sunday night. Photo: REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON – Willian scored twice as FA Cup holders Chelsea marked new signing Gonzalo Higuain's debut by beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in the fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Brazilian gave the Blues a 26th-minute lead from the penalty spot but it was not until midway through the second half that second-tier Wednesday conceded again when Callum Hudson-Odoi, linked with a transfer window move to Bayern Munich, made it 2-0.

Willian completed the scoring seven minutes from time as Chelsea won their second knockout match in a matter of days after a midweek penalty shoot-out victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Willian celebrates scoring their first goal from the penalty spot with teammate Cesar Azpilicueta Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Sunday also saw Gonzalo Higuain make his Chelsea debut after the Argentinian striker signed on loan until the end of the season from Juventus on Wednesday.

