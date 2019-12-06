Manchester United's midweek win over Tottenham Hotspur has lifted sagging spirits at the club ahead of Saturday's derby against Manchester City, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.
Marcus Rashford's brace ensured former manager Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford ended in a 2-1 defeat on Wednesday and the win for United –which moved them up to sixth – gave the club something to celebrate after their worst start to a season since 1988.
"Confidence is a strange thing in football. You can get performances and results like Wednesday night and it boosts it so much and I know our boys will be up for it," Solskjaer told reporters.
"We're going away against arguably the best team in England. It will be a difficult game but we need consistency. Before everyone was doom and gloom but it's a chance to turn that doubt into belief.
"If we can manage to get another performance, the confidence, the way we played against Tottenham, then we can come out of it with a result."