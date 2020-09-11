WIN! Score your seat at an English Premier League match

CAPE TOWN - Cadbury has partnered with five of the top English Football clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to bring South African fans closer to all the soccer action. The #TasteTheAction campaign, which kicked off 1 September and runs until 31 October 2020, offers consumers the chance to buy a legend, in the form of two participating Cadbury products, and stand the chance to score one of three VIP legendary travel experiences and exciting weekly prizes. Choose between a premium trip to the UK (including a VIP match day experience) for you and a partner or pick your squad, made up of your three besties, and “live like legends” on a local holiday in Camps Bay, Cape Town. All prize trips to be redeemed in 2021… now there’s something to look forward to! ‘’The noise, the fans singing your name, the roar when you’re chasing a goal – there’s nothing like match day it’s the ultimate experience,’’ said Bafana Bafana and Manchester United legend Quinton Fortune.

‘’Legendary experiences are meant to be enjoyed on and off the field and we are excited to join forces with some of the legends of soccer to give our local audience a true Taste of the Action. Now more than ever people are looking for exciting experiences and we are glad to be able to deliver these to our fans.’’

Stand a chance to get lost in the stadium roar of football fandom and win a legendary holiday experience of a lifetime including flights, luxury accommodation, spending money, sightseeing tours, dinner experiences and a whole lot more.

To enter, buy two of your favourite participating Cadbury legends, including Crunchie, 5Star, P.S, Lunch Bar and limited edition Cadbury Dairy Milk slabs in Astros, PS Caramilk, 5 Star and Crunchie variants.

Dial *120*101112#, enter the unique code that can be found inside the pack and follow the prompts. It's as simple as that!

* Visit Cadbury Legends for more information about the exciting opportunities waiting for you.