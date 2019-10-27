Wins for Liverpool and Man United, Arsenal held









Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with Jordan Henderson after scoring his side's winning goal during their English Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on Sunday. Photo: Jon Super/AP LIVERPOOL – Liverpool recovered from the shock of going behind in the first minute to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday and restore their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Jordan Henderson equalised after the break before Mo Salah tucked away a penalty to complete the comeback as Liverpool's marauding start to the season continued. Harry Kane's stooping header after Son Heung-min's deflected shot hit the crossbar had given Tottenham a dream start in their bid to win at Anfield for the first time in eight years. Tottenham keeper Paulo Gazzaniga made a succession of superb saves to keep his side in front at halftime. Son almost put Spurs ahead with an angled shot against the crossbar early in the second half but it was one-way traffic and Liverpool's pressure eventually told as Henderson fired home soon after -- his first league goal at Anfield since December 2015.

GET IN REDS!! 🔴🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 27, 2019

Tottenham were hanging on but right back Serge Aurier's clumsy tackle on Sadio Mane after 74 minutes gave Salah the chance to put Liverpool in front and he made no mistake.

Tottenham are without a Premier League win on the road since January and have slumped to 11th, eight points behind the Champions League places.

Meanwhile, Manchester United beat Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road despite missing two penalties to claim their first Premier League away win of the season and move up to seventh in the table.

Goals by Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford put United in control by halftime but they could have been out of sight had Tim Krul not saved spot-kicks from Rashford and Anthony Martial – both penalties awarded after VAR interventions.

McTominay swept the visitors in front on 21 minutes, United's 2,000th Premier League goal, and after Rashford was denied by Krul from the spot the striker made no mistake when he was played in by Daniel James after 30 minutes.

Krul dived to his left to save Martial's spot-kick but the French forward atoned with a neat finish after 73 minutes following a slick interchange with Rashford.

Cuban winger Onel Hernandez grabbed a consolation for Norwich with a fine solo goal two minutes from time.

In the clash in London, Arsenal were held to an eventful 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium as VAR denied the home side what would have been a late winner from Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Arsenal took a 2-0 lead within nine minutes when centre backs Sokratis and David Luiz got on the scoresheet just 106 seconds apart from two corner kicks delivered by Nicolas Pepe.

Referee Martin Atkinson then booked Wilfried Zaha for what he perceived to be a dive in the box from a Calum Chambers challenge but VAR intervened and ruled it a penalty, which was put away by midfielder Luka Milivojevic.

The points are shared in north London.#ARSCRY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 27, 2019

Palace started the second half the stronger of the two sides and seven minutes after the restart, Jordan Ayew levelled the score with a header at the far post from a James McArthur cross.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery then withdrew Granit Xhaka, who was booed by the home support and the incensed skipper took off his shirt and stormed down the tunnel.

Sokratis managed to pounce yet again on a corner kick late in the game to make it 3-2 but VAR overruled the goal for a foul in the buildup from Chambers, leaving both sides to share the points.

Reuters



