Wins for Man United, Chelsea and Spurs

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring the third goal during their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Hannah McKay/Reuters

MANCHESTER – Marcus Rashford scored from the penalty spot as Manchester United beat Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday. The win was United’s first since thrashing Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season, and what will be more pleasing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is that it was achieved without Paul Pogba, missing through injury.

The injury ravaged United were also without Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, giving Solskjaer the chance to use his entire squad. Nemanja Matic started in midfield for the first time this season, and Fred was also utilised for the first time.

Elsewhere, Son Heung-min grabbed a brace as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 at their new stadium. Erik Lamela added Spurs’ fourth goal after Patrick van Aanholt had scored in his own net to put Mauricio Pochettino’s men 3-0 up.

All four of Tottenham’s goals were scored in the first half.

At Molineux Stadium, Tammy Abraham scored a hattrick as Chelsea thrashed Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 after Fikayo Tomori had opened the scoring. Abraham also managed to put one in his own net as Wolves pulled one back.

Patrick Cutrone made it 4-2 to give Wolves a glimmer of hope, but Mason Mount removed all doubt by scoring in the sixth minute of added time to ensure Frank Lampard’s men took all three points from Saturday’s encounter.

Southampton just had enough in the tank to beat 10-men Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Their goal was scored by Moussa Djenepo in the 66th minute.

At the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton were denied all three points at the very end by a late Jeff Hendrick equaliser.

IOL Sport