Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez back in training but return won't be rushed

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has returned to training after his recovery from an operation on his fractured skull but his return to the team will not be rushed, manager Nuno Espirito Santo said on Thursday.

Jimenez was taken to hospital after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during a match in November and the club were initially not optimistic about the Mexican's return to action this season.

"He's training, most of the sessions individually. He's been able to integrate in some parts of training sessions, like technical exercises, so he's getting better," Nuno told reporters ahead of Friday's match against Leeds United.

"He's improving really well, we have to be very careful... but we're keeping positive... (We are) missing him but knowing he's going in the right direction, making the right steps and he's recovering.

"He will keep improving his fitness, following the protocols, doing exams and consulting the neurosurgeon who operated on him – they're the next steps. It requires patience."