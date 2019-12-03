FILE - Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

WOLVERHAMPTON – Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has described his side's schedule over the next 29 days in which they will play eight games as "not human". Wolves' season began in July in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, and they have already played 27 matches, more than any other Premier League club.

They host West Ham United on Wednesday before a run of games that will culminate with back-to-back clashes against Manchester City and Liverpool either side of Christmas.

"It's crazy. This schedule doesn't make sense," the Portuguese told reporters on Tuesday.

"In our case we are the team who has more competitions already and we are going to play with 45 hours between games, it's absurd. It's one of the issues every time we have a meeting with the FA, we try to make them understand what it means to the players. It's not human, the amount of games we have.