Wolves break club record to sign 18-year-old Fabio Silva

MANCHESTER – Wolverhampton Wanderers have smashed their club record transfer fee to sign Portuguese teenager Fabio Silva from Porto, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Wolves did not disclose the fee paid for the 18-year-old striker, who has signed a five-year contract, but said it was a club record. Media reports had indicated the fee was around £35 million ($46.50 million).

Silva was part of the youth system at both Porto and Benfica and made his first team debut for Porto, his hometown club, in August 2019 as a 17-year-old.

The forward has scored one goal in 12 Portuguese league appearances for Porto and spent time last season with their B-team in the second division.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said Silva was a natural talent who was ready for Nuno Espirito Santo's first team.