Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham, left, and Diogo Jota of Wolves battle for the ball at Molineux on Saturday. Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

A Leander Dendoncker volley gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Molineux on Saturday to put them on the verge of a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League. The victory takes Wolves four points clear of Everton in eighth in the standings.

If ninth-placed Leicester City do not beat Manchester City on Monday, the top-flight newcomers will be assured of their highest finish in the Premier League era.

Already-relegated Fulham came into the contest having won their last three games, and frustrated their opponents early on.

Dendoncker came closest to scoring in the first half, but saw his header came out off the crossbar.

Wolves improved after the break, and Dendoncker’s cushioned volley broke the deadlock with 15 minutes remaining.

A brilliant save from Sergio Rico denied Diogo Jota a second, but Wolves saw out the victory to move a step closer to qualifying for European competition.

Manchester City have already qualified for the Champions League next season, so if they triumph in the FA Cup final later this month, the Europa League place usually awarded to the winners will go to the seventh-placed team in the league.

“We have enjoyed every minute of it this year, it has been a fantastic season for us,” Wolves captain Conor Coady said.

“It’s incredible, this time last year we dreamed of playing in the Premier League, and we have lived our dream.”

FT | #WOL 1-0 #FUL



The final whistle blows at Molineux for the last time this season and Wolves sign off with a win. Leander Dendoncker's second half goal enough for @Nuno's men to take all three points. #WOLFUL



⏱🐺 pic.twitter.com/xXGQykC8ws — Wolves (@Wolves) May 4, 2019

Fulham’s fate had already been sealed, but their recent improvement has put caretaker manager Scott Parker in the frame for the job on a permanent basis.

“I think I’ve said for a long time that Scott has done an incredible job,” Fulham captain Tom Cairney said. “In my eyes, he is the right man for the job.”

Reuters