Wolverhampton Wanderers' Romain Saiss, centre, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's first goal during their Premier League game against Norwich at Carrow Road in Norwich on Saturday. Photo: Joe Giddens/AP

LONDON – Wolverhampton Wanderers got back to winning ways as they punished relegation-threatened Norwich City with a second-half comeback to win 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday. After their 11-match unbeaten run was ended by Tottenham Hotspur the previous week, Wolves were dreadful before halftime but goals by Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez sealed victory.

Roared on by the Carrow Road faithful Norwich outplayed Wolves in the first half and had they been more ruthless the points could have been in the bag before the interval.

Wolves keeper Rui Patricio produced a smart early save to deny Kenny Mclean and then turned Alex Tettey's low drive against the post as Norwich swarmed forward.

Norwich took the lead in the 17th minute when Wolves failed to clear McLean's cross and Todd Cantwell smashed the ball home.