Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring his side's second goal of their Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Mark Kerton/AP

BOURNEMOUTH – Wolverhampton Wanderers continued their sparkling run of form in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The visitors dominated the early exchanges and took the early lead inside 20 minutes after Joao Moutinho curled a sublime free kick beyond Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for his first goal of the season.

Portuguese midfielder Moutinho created the second with a quick free kick to release Adama Traore, whose low cross was stroked home by Raul Jimenez for his 14th goal of the season in all competitions.

Bournemouth's hopes of a comeback suffered a blow after Simon Francis, who was shown a yellow card for a foul on Diogo Jota, brought down on the Spanish striker again to receive his marching orders.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe introduced Jefferson Lerma and Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld at the interval to try to gain the hosts a foothold in midfield before defender Steve Cook pulled one back with a glancing header from a corner.