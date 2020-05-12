Wright abused on Instagram: 'If I get corona I will cough in your face'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LONDON - Social media companies face fresh calls for a crackdown after Arsenal legend Ian Wright yesterday revealed how racists have been allowed ‘a direct line’ to target him on Instagram. Wright posted screenshots of threatening private messages he had received. The user, named Patrick, called Wright a ‘f***ing monkey’, a ‘******’ and a ‘c***’. The 56-year-old former striker was also told: ‘Your (sic) like 65 years old if I get corona I will cough in your face and give you your death sentence. If I see you I will put you on your death bed.’ Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor, 33, similarly revealed private messages he had received on Instagram yesterday from a user named Adam who called him a ‘******’.

I know I'm not meant to look at them but these messages still hit me so hard man. This is a child!!! "You are a fucking monkey", "Cunt coon monkey nigger". Direct message to me from Patrick O'Brien on IG. This kid as a direct line into me & is able to send this without any worry. pic.twitter.com/6noGvmkb4u — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) May 11, 2020

Agbonlahor’s family, including his children, were also targeted.

Anti-discrimination charity, Kick It Out, said they were appalled, adding in a statement: "Racial hate speech and violent threats are totally unacceptable, but have sadly become normalised on social media. These cases should be investigated by law enforcement and the abusers should face criminal sanctions."

Professional Footballers Association (PFA) insiders expressed dismay at social media platforms’ reluctance to combat abuse, despite multiple meetings to discuss how current and former players are routinely targeted.

The Metropolitan Police have offered to investigate if Wright officially reports the abuse.

Daily Mail