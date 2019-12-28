CAPE TOWN – Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is fuming after being told by the club’s new manager that he can only leave at the end of the season.
Xhaka, who was stripped of the captaincy in November after clashing with the club’s fans, was keen on leaving the North Londoners during the January transfer window and had already agreed terms with German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.
But, new boss Mikel Arteta has poured cold water on the move, claiming the Swiss midfielder won’t be allowed to leave until the end of the season.
Arteta spoke about how much he liked Xhaka, claiming he was someone they looked at when he was still Pep Guardiola’s number two at Manchester City.
“As a player, when I was going from Arsenal to City to start coaching, and we were looking in that position, he was one of the players on my list.