Granit Xhaka was clinging to the Arsenal captaincy last night, with manager Unai Emery ready to consult his players before deciding whether the midfielder should keep the armband.
Emery is fearful of a backlash if he strips the Switzerland international of the captaincy. Xhaka is one of the most popular members of the squad, having been elected skipper by the squad earlier this season. Emery is set to discuss the issue with his players before making a final decision on whether Xhaka stays in the role.
Having been given yesterday off, Arsenal’s players will return to the club’s London Colney training ground today for the first time since Xhaka antagonised home supporters while being substituted in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.
He appeared to tell the fans to ‘f*** off’ in response to being booed.