Xherdan Shaqiri's Liverpool future looks promising, says Jurgen Klopp

LONDON - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was impressed with Xherdan Shaqiri's performance in Thursday's 7-2 win against Lincoln City in the League Cup and said his situation at the Premier League club "looks promising".

The Switzerland international, making his first start since the Club World Cup last December, played in a slightly deeper midfield role and opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a stunning free-kick from the edge of the penalty area.

Shaqiri, who joined Liverpool from Stoke City in 2018, has managed just 42 appearances in all competitions, with injuries and a loss of form dropping him down the pecking order.

The addition of Thiago to Liverpool's already well-stocked midfield resources means Shaqiri will find playing time even more difficult to come by but Klopp gave little to suggest he is surplus to requirements.

"First of all it was a super game; a super game in a quite, I'm not sure, unfamiliar position. He did it really, really well," Klopp said.