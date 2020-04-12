You can't give the title to Liverpool unless the season is finished, says Ian Rush

CAPE TOWN – Ian Rush believes the current Liverpool side is the best he’s ever seen, but they cannot be given the title unless the season’s completed.

Ever since the Premier League season was affected by the spread of the coronavirus, there has been no agreement on what to do with the title. Liverpool were 25 points ahead of champions Manchester City, and needed a further two victories to win their first title in 30 years before the season was suspended.

Various figures in football have said that while Jurgen Klopp’s men deserve to be crowned champions, there were other factors that needed to be considered, such as the relegation scrap at the bottom, and the race to qualify for Europe higher up in on the table.

Speaking via Zoom, Rush felt the season needed to be completed for Liverpool to be given the trophy. And if they were not, it wasn’t the end of the world for his former club.

“Of course, we should finish the league and win it. This Liverpool team is the best I’ve seen, but if it doesn’t happen, you have to say what’s past is past, gone. Don’t let it affect you,” said the Welshman.