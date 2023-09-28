You’ll never own the club alone … Liverpool owners sell minority stake to private equity fund

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group said on Thursday they have sold a minority stake in the Premier League giants to US private equity group Dynasty Equity. The club said the investment would be used to reduce debts incurred during the Covid pandemic, for expenditure on infrastructure projects and in the transfer market.

FSG founder John Henry denied earlier this year that the Reds were for sale, but the group admitted it was open to "new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club”. Since FSG took control in 2010, Liverpool have been restored to the top of the English and European game -- winning the 2019 Champions League and lifting the club's first Premier League crown for 30 years the following season.

No Champions League football However, they missed out on Champions League football for the first time in seven years after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season. Liverpool have started the current season strongly and are second in the table after winning five of their first six matches.

FSG president Mike Gordon said: "Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever. "We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club's long-term financial resiliency and future growth.” The Athletic reported that the investment from Dynasty Equity is worth between $100 million (£82 million) and $200 million.