Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Young star Michael Olise turns down Chelsea, commits to Crystal Palace with new four-year contract

Michael Olise in action for France during the recent UEFA European Under-21 Championship

Michael Olise in action for France during the recent UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Photo: Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has signed a new four-year deal, the Premier League club's chairman said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old has been at Palace since 2021 and had been linked with a move to Chelsea, who were reported to have activated his £35 million ($44.74 million) release clause.

Palace chairman Steve Parish made the announcement of Olise's new contract on his Instagram profile.

"I'm absolutely delighted to announce Michael Olise has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace football club and this afternoon signed a new four-year deal with the club," his post read.

Olise joined Palace from Reading for £8 million after scoring seven goals in 44 appearances in the Championship (second-tier) in the 2020-21 season. His performances saw him win the EFL Young Player of the Season.

At Palace the French youth international has made 71 appearances in all competitions and scored six goals. Palace manager Roy Hodgson welcomed Olise's new deal.

"It's the best possible news we could have. The decision has been his (Olise's)," Hodgson said on the club website.

Olise missed Palace's 1-0 win at Sheffield United in their opening game of the season and will be out for a considerable period of time with a thigh injury according to the club.

Reuters

Related Topics:

Crystal Palace FCEPLChelsea