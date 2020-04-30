PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions - French league

PARIS – Paris St Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was ended amid the COVID-19 crisis, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday. PSG had a 12-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille when the season was suspended as part of French government's measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus last month. The LFP also crowned Lorient as Ligue 2 champions. 🔝🏆⚡@PSG_English are the official Champions of France 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣!



The decision means that second-placed Olympique de Marseille and third-placed Stade Rennais would be in next season's Champions League with PSG. Lille, Stade de Reims and Nice would qualify for the Europa League.

Amiens and Toulouse would be relegated with Ligue 2 leaders Lorient, and second-placed Lend, promoted to the elite.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday said that 'the 2019-2020 season of professional sports, including football, (would) not be able to resume'.

