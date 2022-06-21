Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

PSG deny Zinedine Zidane talks, hope for Christophe Galtier agreement

FILE - Nices' head coach Christophe Galtier arrives for the TV show on May 15, 2022 in Paris, as part of the 30th edition of the UNFP (French National Professional Football players Union) trophy ceremony. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP

FILE - Nices' head coach Christophe Galtier arrives for the TV show on May 15, 2022 in Paris, as part of the 30th edition of the UNFP (French National Professional Football players Union) trophy ceremony. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Paris — Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted he "never spoke" with Zinedine Zidane about becoming coach in an interview published by French daily Le Parisien on Tuesday, saying the club had "chosen another option".

"We never spoke with him, neither directly, nor indirectly," said Al-Khelaifi, without ruling out that others in Qatar had approached the former France star.

Story continues below Advertisement

"When I say 'we', it's PSG. Me, I am the president of PSG and I never spoke with him."

The Qatari official said the club was keen to head in a different direction.

"We chose a coach who will be the best for what we want to put in place," said Al-Khelaifi as he confirmed talks with Nice boss Christophe Galtier.

More on this

"I hope we'll quickly find an agreement but I respect Nice and the president (Jean-Pierre) Rivere, everyone stands up for their own interests."

AFP

Related Topics:

PSGLigue 1Soccer

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP