PSG miss out on top spot with Lorient defeat

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

PARIS – Paris St Germain missed out on an opportunity to move top of the Ligue 1 standings after they conceded a 3-2 last-gasp defeat at lowly Lorient on Sunday, their first loss in nine competitive games and the first for new coach Mauricio Pochettino. The French champions went ahead thanks to two Neymar penalties after Laurent Abergel's opener, only for the hosts to equalise with 10 minutes remaining through Yoane Wissa and wrap it up in stoppage time courtesy of a Terem Moffi goal. PSG have 45 points from 22 games and trail Olympique Lyonnais, who beat Girondins de Bordeaux 2-1 on Friday, by one point. Lille, third on 45 points, will go top if they beat second-from bottom Dijon later on Sunday. Lorient are now 18th on 18 points.

PSG were without Marco Verratti and Abdou Diallo, who have been isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 and the Italian midfielder's absence was felt.

The hosts went ahead against the run of play when Abergel dispossessed Danilo Pereira, who was standing in for Verratti, and fired the ball under the crossbar with a crossed shot in the 36th minute.

PSG, however, hit back on the stroke of halftime as Neymar converted a penalty after being brought down by Houboulang Mendes.

Mendes was at fault again, on Mauro Icardi this time, as PSG won another penalty, which was again coolly converted by Neymar in the 58th minute.

But Lorient levelled with 10 minutes left when Wissa fired past Sergio Rico after a one-two with Moffi.

Moffi then bagged all three points for Lorient after beating the offside trap for his fifth goal in his last five matches as PSG lost in the league for the first time in eight games.

Their last defeat was a 1-0 loss to Lyon in Ligue 1 on December 13.

Reuters