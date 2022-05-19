Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

PSG's Idrissa Gueye asked to explain absence after homophobia accusations

Paris Saint-Germain's Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye. Photo: Geoffroy van der Hasslet/AFP

Paris Saint-Germain's Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye. Photo: Geoffroy van der Hasslet/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

Paris - Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has been ordered by the French football federation's ethics board to answer accusations he missed a game to avoid wearing a rainbow jersey in support of the LGBTQI+ movement.

The Senegal international was absent for Saturday's 4-0 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 for "personal reasons" rather than injury, according to coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gueye must "issue a public apology" or say the rumours he refused to take part in French football's fight against homophobia are "unfounded", according to a letter seen Wednesday by AFP addressed to the player.

He also missed a match last year on a day dedicated to raising awareness against discrimination.

"This absence (against Montpellier)... is very widely interpreted as a refusal to participate," wrote the FFF's ethics board.

More on this

"One of two things, either the hypotheses are unfounded and we invite you to immediately express yourself in order to silence these rumours," the letter continued.

"Or the rumours are true. In this case we ask you to be aware of the impact of your actions and the very serious error committed."

"In refusing to take part in this collective initiative you are validating discriminatory behaviour... and not only against the LGBTQI+ community," it added.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gueye on Tuesday received the support of Senegal's President Macky Sall.

"I support Idrissa Gana Gueye. His religious beliefs must be respected," he wrote on Twitter.

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

PSGSoccerLGBTQIALigue 1

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP