PSG's Idrissa Gueye asked to explain absence after homophobia accusations

Paris - Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has been ordered by the French football federation's ethics board to answer accusations he missed a game to avoid wearing a rainbow jersey in support of the LGBTQI+ movement.
The Senegal international was absent for Saturday's 4-0 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 for "personal reasons" rather than injury, according to coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Gueye must "issue a public apology" or say the rumours he refused to take part in French football's fight against homophobia are "unfounded", according to a letter seen Wednesday by AFP addressed to the player.
PSG's Idrissa Gueye refused to play on Saturday in a shirt featuring a rainbow supporting LGBTQ+ rights, according to @BBCSport.— B/R Football (@brfootball) May 18, 2022
The French FA’s ethics board has called for Gueye to issue a public apology if his reported reason for missing the game is true, per @afpfr pic.twitter.com/1Ep1NttYAl
He also missed a match last year on a day dedicated to raising awareness against discrimination.
"This absence (against Montpellier)... is very widely interpreted as a refusal to participate," wrote the FFF's ethics board.
Liverpool are interested in Mbappe but will not get drawn into transfer battle, says Klopp
British teenage footballer comes out as gay
Anti-homophobia group demands PSG explain Idrissa Gana Gueye absence
Gianluigi Donnarumma says PSG must choose him or Keylor Navas next season
Messi tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list
🇸🇳Senegal's FA President says he supports former Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye after he refused to play for PSG in a shirt with a rainbow flag on it.— Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) May 17, 2022
Macky Sall said: “I support Idrissa Gana Gueye. His religious convictions must be respected." pic.twitter.com/bLyydeQJIv
"One of two things, either the hypotheses are unfounded and we invite you to immediately express yourself in order to silence these rumours," the letter continued.
"Or the rumours are true. In this case we ask you to be aware of the impact of your actions and the very serious error committed."
"In refusing to take part in this collective initiative you are validating discriminatory behaviour... and not only against the LGBTQI+ community," it added.
Gueye on Tuesday received the support of Senegal's President Macky Sall.
"I support Idrissa Gana Gueye. His religious beliefs must be respected," he wrote on Twitter.
AFP