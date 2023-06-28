Independent Online
Wednesday, June 28, 2023

PSG's Sergio Rico conscious, communicating after horse accident

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico prior to a UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match

FILE - Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico prior to a UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match. Photo: Christof Stache/AFP

Published 2h ago

Barcelona — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is conscious and communicating again after coming out of a coma, hospital sources confirmed to AFP on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old was admitted to the Virgen del Rocio hospital in Seville on May 28 after an accident involving a horse at a local festival.

Rico suffered a traumatic brain injury and was left in a coma, but his wife Alba Silva said Monday he was able to recognise his family and say their names.

Last week Silva told local media Rico had emerged from his coma and that she could "see the light".

The goalkeeper won the Europa League twice with his hometown club Sevilla and joined Paris Saint-Germain permanently in 2020 after a loan spell there.

AFP

PSGLigue 1

