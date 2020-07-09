10 free agents who can make a different to your PSL club

DURBAN - That some top players have become available for free is a blessing for some South African football clubs who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. There’s no denying that the upcoming transfer window will differ markedly from the usual following troubled times in the world economy as there is less likelihood that any Premier Soccer League club will break the bank to sign players they want. Even big-money spinners like Mamelodi Sundowns have not shown their usual boldness during this time. Minenhle Mkhize looks at the top 10 PSL players whose availability as free agents is a boon for clubs keen to match their salary demands:

Siyanda Xulu

Xulu has been a vital cog for Maritzburg United in the heart of defence. The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs defender joined the Team of Choice three seasons ago.

His exploits in his debut season for the team from KwaZulu-Natal’s capital earned him the Premier Soccer League’s Defender of the Season gong. Xulu is now free.

Orlando Pirates were reported to be interested in his services and so too his former club Sundowns. These two powerhouses can lure him with higher perks than those of a smaller team like Maritzburg.

His contract with Maritzburg has expired and they couldn’t offer him what he was looking for. The 29-year-old is an experienced centre back with international experience having played in Russia, where he excelled for FC Rostov.

Morgan Gould

The former SuperSport United skipper is in the twilight of his career, but still has the ability to perform at the highest level.

He recently parted ways with Stellenbosch FC and is now a free agent. In his career, he has amassed multiple trophies and represented Bafana Bafana on numerous occasions.

Gould is now 37, but has no intention of hanging up his boots. His salary expectation may not necessarily be that high, considering he has been prone to injuries, but he is a seasoned campaigner whose experience counts for a lot.

Joseph Molangoane

Molangoane is one of the few footballers to play for both Soweto giants, Chiefs and Pirates.

His long lay-off contributed immensely to his exit from Amakhosi. He got injured when he was at the top of his game and Chiefs decided against renewing his contract.

When he is on song, Molangoane can be menacing and he has a few more years left in his legs at the age of 32.

Thabo Rakhale

He declined an offer from Chippa United and as a result they cut ties. He has been linked with a move to Chiefs - a club he has liked since childhood.

With Amakhosi banned from signing players, it remains to be seen as to where Rakhale will end up.

Thabo Mnyamane

Injuries have hampered his progress and SuperSport United opted against renewing his contract.

The talented left-footer was on the radar of Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns when he was on top of his game, but injuries struck and he struggled to regain his form. He is now free.

Tendai Ndoro

At one stage he was the hottest property in South African football because of his finishing prowess while at Pirates, before moving overseas and coming back and making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Ndoro parted ways with Highlands Park and is free to join a club of his choice.

Michael Morton

Morton recently left AmaZulu and is now in search of a new home.

Morton can operate in a number of positions and will come for free for any club that wants to capture his signature.

The hard-working defensive midfielder is a good investment for clubs looking to reinforce their squads.

Kabelo Mahlasela

Here is another player with immense ability. A long-term injury jeopardised his career at Chiefs.

Amakhosi didn’t renew his contract and he therefore won’t return to Naturena Village next season.

Thabo Qalinge

A few years ago, Qalinge arrived at Orlando Pirates and performed with aplomb. But constant line-up changes at the star-studded Soweto club often forced him to start on the bench.

He later joined SuperSport, where he failed to make an impact and was let go. He is now looking for a new club.

Nhlanhla Vilakazi

Vilakazi joined AmaZulu after helping Free State Stars win the Nedbank Cup. At Usuthu he was handed the captain’s armband.

He didn’t feature in the last few months for Usuthu and has agreed to leave the Durban club.



