5 challenges for new Kaizer Chiefs boss Gavin Hunt

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - Gavin Hunt will meet his squad at Kaizer Chiefs for the first time today since his appointment as the new commander in chief on Thursday. But he’ll know that there are challenges that he’ll have to address on and off the pitch as soon as possible. Yield results immediately Hunt’s arrival at Chiefs has been widely greeted by a lot of expectations from the management, supporters and rivals. And that’s why it will be paramount of him to win matches, with conviction, from the outset. But that won’t be easy considering that he may have to work with the current crop of players for the entire season.

Chiefs were sanctioned to a season-long transfer ban by Fifa, following irregularities during the signing of Malagasy-born footballer Arohasina Andrianarimanana in 2018.

Run the show

The 56-year-old coach’s 25 year career is full of success and a lot of that has to do with him getting the players that “he” wants. But at Chiefs, Hunt may not be afforded that opportunity, considering that Bobby Motaung, the team manager, normally has a strong input on who comes and goes.

However, should Hunt get along with Motaung, then he may very well get whichever player he wants.

Gavin Hunt poses with Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung after becoming the club’s new head coach. Picture: @KaizerChiefs via Twitter

Control the egos

Hunt admire the incredible facility that Chiefs have at the village.

But as modern as the club’s infrastructure is, so are the players that they have on their roster. And Hunt may have to crack the whip immediately.

Former coach Ernst Middendorp reportedly lost the dressing room before his eventual departure, following some clashes with senior players such as Itumeleng Khune. But Hunt should know that if he’s going to cut it at the club, he has to have players on his side.

Deliver the African dream

Chiefs’ lack of success around the continent remains the missing chapter in their incredible history.

But they’ll know that in Hunt they have an determined coach that’s willing to conquer the continent just like Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. However, that will need a lot of sacrifice and perseverance, especially if their transfer ban stands until the end of the season.

And that is why Hunt will know that the instant integration of more youngsters from the reserves to the senior team will be crucial.

Assemble a strong technical team

Chiefs’ search for Hunt’s deputy or deputies could very well come to an end this week but the man in charge will have to make sure that vacant position is filled by a person or people who’ll have his back through thick and thin during their reign at Chiefs.

So often Soweto giants Chiefs and Orlando Pirates sign assistant coaches that they want without getting a recommendation from the coach. But with Chiefs said to be considering two personnel as Hunt deputies, the Cape Town-born coach should have as strong input on who he gets.

The names of club legends such as Doctor Khumalo and Arthur Zwane, who’s currently the coach of the reserve team, have been thrown in the basket, while Kwanele Kopo, who worked with Hunt at SuperSport United, has also been strongly linked with a move to the club.

@Mihlalibaleka