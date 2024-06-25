5 free agents Kaizer Chiefs could bring to Naturena to bolster their squad

As teams continue to bolster their squads ahead of the new Dstv Premiership season, Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are yet to announce any new signings. The Phefeni Glamour Boys, however, in their attempts to turn things around at the club following the end of another woeful season, have reportedly secured the services of Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The Soweto-based club could perhaps be waiting for the former Young African coach to land in South Africa to recommend the players he would want to work with. With the transfer window still open and teams releasing and signing new players, IOL Sport takes a look at five quality players Kaizer Chiefs who could strengthen the Naturena glamour boys. Bongani Zungu

The 31-year-old Zungu has just parted ways with champions Mamelodi Sundowns. In the recently completed premiership season, Ben 10, as he is affectionately, known made a total of 13 appearances while providing two assists. Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu attends a press conference at the Cairo International Stadium. File Photo: OZAN KOSE/AFP He may have found himself admiring the bench more times than he would liked but there is no denying that Zungu is a quality player. The midfielder also has international experience having been a key part of coach Stuart Baxter's Bafana Afcon squad back in 2019.

Lebogang Mothiba The Bafana international has just parted ways with his French team Strasbourg which ways in Ligue 1. Mothiba made a total of 15 appearance and scored three goals in the recently completed season.

Rumours are already rife that the striker could be joining the Soweto giants however, nothing has been confirmed as yet. Should the experienced striker join the mighty Amakhosi he would no doubt add some strength and potency to their attack. Kermit Erasmus Erasmus has just parted with Orlando Pirates after re-joining the club in 2022.

The diminutive striker did not have the best of times in his second stint at Orlando Pirates often finding himself on the sidelines because of injury. Kermit Romeo Erasmus addressing the members of the media at the press conference held at PSL office in Parktown ahead of the MTN 8 clash. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/IndependentNewspapers However, his calmness and potency in front of the goal could help Amakhosi should they decide to bring the 33-year-old on board. Abubeker Nasir

The 24-year-old Ethiopian international is believed to have left Mamelodi Sundowns. Nasir never settled at Masandawana as he struggled with injuries however, whenever he got a chance he showed what he could do with the ball. His trickery, pace, and vision could be key to Amakhosi should they ever decide to bring the forward to Naturena.

Richard Ofori Orlando Pirates’ goalkeeper Richard Ofori attempts to save the ball during the CAF Confederation Cup second leg semi-final football match between South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and Libya’s Al Ahly Tripoli at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on May 15, 2022. Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP With the future veteran goal-keeper Itumeleng Khune uncertain at the club, the Amakhosi could bolster their goal-keeping department with the experienced Ghanaian international. Ofori parted ways with Orlando Pirates after spending four years at the club managing to make 58 appearances and securing 29 clean sheets.