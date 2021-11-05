5 Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates players who will look to make an impact in first Soweto derby

Durban – Despite Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates not being at their best, there is no doubt that the Soweto derby will still be followed intensely by millions across the country who will be hoping that their respective teams can get the much-desired bragging rights. The following are five players who will be playing in their first Soweto derby who will be looking to make a strong impact and potentially help their team win the contest.

Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs) Dolly has been a revelation for Chiefs so far this season after returning to South Africa after having spent four years in France with Montpellier. It was hardly surprising that the 28-year-old earned a Bafana Bafana recall for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and Zimbabwe.

Since returning to Chiefs, Dolly has quickly re-adapted to South African football and established himself as a solid goal scorer and assist maker, having already scored three league goals which is more than the one he scored while in France. From all the Chiefs attackers, there is little doubt that Pirates will be looking to man-mark Dolly the most. Keagan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates)

The centre-back has so far been one of Pirates best performers this season. He has impressively managed to quickly adapt to life in South Africa, establishing himself as a solid defender who has an impeccable ability to recycle possession and move the ball forward. Ndah will not only be required to ensure that the likes of Dolly have as little possession as possible but it will also be imperative for him to ensure that possession is effectively transitioned from the Pirates defence to their midfield.

Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs) Ngcobo earned his move to Chiefs on the back of some impressive displays for Swallows last season as he established himself as one of the most hard-working defenders in the league. With respect to Pirates, their attack is not something that will instill fear into opposition but it is still vitally important that Ngcobo stays on his toes to prevent the Sea Robbers from carving out easy opportunities. If Ngcobo plays well, the Pirates attack could find things difficult. Goodman Mosele of Orlando Pirates. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix Goodman Mosele (Orlando Pirates)

Mosele has established himself as a first-team regular for Pirates since moving to the club from Baroka FC. While his greatest strength is probably his passing, Mosele has also proven that he can chip in with vital goals as he already has two to his name this season. He will need to produce some accurate passing against Chiefs as getting the basics right will play a crucial role in determining whether his side can get the better of their arch-rivals. One thing that Mosele needs to improve is his discipline. He has already picked up three yellow cards this season which does not make for good reading.

Bandile Shandu (Orlando Pirates) Since moving to Orlando Pirates, Shandu has become a first-team regular for the Sea Robbers. The midfielder has looked ordinary so far for his new club but will be looking to change things soon. Could this be the game in which he does it? @eshlinv