5 'keepers Cape Town City could look at to replace Peter Leeuwenburgh

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City confirmed the departure of their Dutch goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh to Eredivisie side FC Groningen last week. Leeuwenburgh will though play out the season, giving City sufficient time to find a suitable replacement. We scout the land to find five possible replacements who could likely fill Leeuwenburgh's immense presence in goal at the Citizens. 1. Darren Keet Darren Keet. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix The former Bafana Bafana No 1 has seen a move to the Major Soccer League in the United States fall through in recent weeks due to the travel restrictions imposed because of Covid-19 and is eager to restart his career in the Dstv Premiership. Independent Media understands that Keet is top of The Citizens' shopping list due to the 31-year-old currently being a free agent and based in the Mother City where he is training with Roger de Sa's Glad Africa Championship team Cape Umoya United. Keet is an experienced keeper that has enjoyed two spells in Belgium and been capped 13 times at international level. He is certainly the type of goalkeeper that would fit in perfectly at City.

2.Jody February

Jody February. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The former Ajax Cape Town and SA u-23 No 1 goalkeeper has been left frustrated in recent times since joining triple league champions Mamelodi Sundowns. February has not been able to break into the starting line-up at Chloorkop yet and finds himself behind Ugandan No 1 Denis Onyango and Richard Goss. He has since also been sent on loan to Cape Umoya United, with his agent Mike Makaab indicating that February may be willing to leave the Brazilians at the end of the season in search of regular game time. A permanent return to his hometown with City could be on the cards.

3. Siyabonga Mbatha

Siyabonga Mbatha. Photo: Steve Haag/BackpagePix

The former Amazulu captain has fallen out favour at Usuthu under Benni McCarthy's rule with Veli Motha taking over between the sticks. It just so happens that Amazulu have gone on an amazing run with Motha as the No 1, with the latter even earning a Bafana call up due to his club form. Mbatha is definitely on his way out of KwaZulu-Natal at the end of the season and it just has to be decided whether he turns south or more likely north where Orlando Pirates are also looking to pounce.

4. Brandon Peterson

Another graduate from the Ajax Cape Town academy that finds himself in limbo in Johannesburg at the moment. Peterson was part of the Wits side prior to the TTM sale and has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs. However, with the Amakhosi's transfer ban still in place Peterson has had to be content with only being able to train at Naturena in the meantime. With Peterson's wife just having had their second child too, there's no doubt he would jump at the opportunity to return home to be amongst friends and family as a support base again.

5. Itumeleng Khune

I can hear you laughing out loud at the thought but the Kaizer Chiefs legend and former Bafana No 1 is on borrowed time at Amakhosi. Although he had recently been playing regularly under Gavin Hunt, the 33-year-old's long association with Chiefs is most likely drawing to a conclusion by the end of this season. There is talk that Khune may go overseas, but City boss John Comitis has surprised with big fish like Teko Modise before, so don't fall off your chair if Khune is unveiled at the Citizens No 1 next season.

