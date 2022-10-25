5 players looking to make big Soweto Derby statement when Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates meet

Durban - The derby duel between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs remains the fiercest and most prestigious rivalry in South African football and one of the most watched matches on the continent. The Buccaneers will play host this time around, on Saturday, as Amakhosi look to make further strides in their efforts to rediscover the club's glory days.

This match has seen many players make a name for themselves in matches and decades past. If there's ever a quick manner to announce your arrival and endear yourself to the rebid fanbase of the respective clubs, then putting in a noteworthy performance in this spectacle of a match is key. Here, Smiso Msomi takes a look at five players looking to shine in their first Soweto Derby. Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo

The diminutive Ndlondlo made a grand entrance, wining over the hearts and minds of The Ghost when he was thrown into the deep end against Mamelodi Sundowns in his first appearance. The 27-year-old midfielder proved he was the real deal, walking away with the Man of the Match award in their MTN8 semi-final first leg. The Thokoza-born dynamo will undoubtedly be looking to add to his growing reputation in Orlando on Saturday.

Monnapule Saleng Saleng is without a doubt the most in-form player in the league at the moment. Following his brace against Golden Arrows midweek, he then went on to dismantle Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final, second leg, this past weekend - earning himself comparisons to Algerian forward Riyaad Mahrez.

A similar performance against Chiefs at the weekend would cap off his rise as a man for the big occasion in front of what is expected to be at capacity crowd at the FNB Stadium. Yusuf Maart Once a Sea Robber, Maart will now don the black and gold of the Glamour Boys.

He has an obvious chip on his shoulder after Pirates showed little confidence in him, releasing him in the summer of 2020, and he will look to set the record straight against his former employers. Ashley du Preez A Kaizer Chiefs supporter at heart, Du Preez earned his big move to the Naturena-based club after an impressive season with Stellenbosch during the last campaign.

His start at the club has been incredibly inconsistent, however, and he has been guilty of missing gilt-edged chances at both club and national team level. If Du Preez is to regain the faith of the demanding Chiefs fanbase, he will have to perform on the grandest stage in South African football. Edmilson Dove

The Mozambican international defender has been an incredible addition to Arthur Zwane's defensive line. Although Chiefs still leak goals at crucial times, the 28-year-old continues to impress and has earned himself back-to-back Man of the Match accolades. Dove would most likely come up against the tricky Saleng on Saturday and if he somehow manages to keep him quiet, he could earn himself even greater respect moving forward.