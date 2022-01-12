5 players who should be looking for a way out of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates

Durban - Activity in the January transfer window is in full swing as clubs across the league have been presented with the opportunity to strengthen their teams. The January transfer window, however, also presents disgruntled, frozen players who are at their most crucial stages of development a golden chance to move elsewhere in search of much needed game time.

Very few players are fortunate enough to don the black and gold of Kaizer Chiefs or hold up the skull and crossbone sign of Orlando Pirates in front of their millions of supporters across the country. However, IOL Sport’s Smiso Msomi looks at five players who should be looking for a way out of Soweto for their various reasons. Kearyn Baccus (Kaizer Chiefs)

The Australian international midfield maestro made a sensational return to the country of his birth in 2019 and has featured for a combined total of 34 DStv premiership appearances in the past two seasons, pitching in with an assist or a goal every now and then. But the arrival of coach Stuart Baxter and the additions of midfield options to the Amakhosi squad have seen him fall down the pecking order, making just three appearances at the halfway point of the current season. Siphesihle Ndlovu (Orlando Pirates)

“Mbesuma” as he is affectionately known in the changeroom has never really settled in Orlando since his sensational move from Maritzburg United two years ago. After loan stints with Amazulu and Swallows FC, his best spell in the Buccaneers team came last season when he made 21 league appearances, with former coach Josef Zinnbauer deploying him at an unfamiliar right back position. The robust Ndlovu will certainly look to re-invigorate his career elsewhere and hope to up his chances of featuring in a refreshed Bafana Bafana team.

Nkanyiso Zungu (Orlando Pirates) Orlando Pirates coach, Mandla Ncikazi recently told SoccerLaduma that Zungu’s limited game time this season is a consequence of the relatively high level of competition in midfield at the Soweto Giants. With Amazulu reportedly waiting for his signature, the former Stellenbosch FC man should find it easy to decide to look elsewhere if he is to recover the kind of form that saw him become an integral part of Steve Barker’s starting 11 during his time in the Winelands.

Nkanyiso Zungu of Orlando Pirates. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix Lazarus Kambole (Kaizer Chiefs) The Zambian International was snatched up by the Amakhosi as hot property in 2019 after bringing defenders to their knees in the CAF Champions League in the colours of Zesco United. His time at Naturena has been in stark contrast to the type of form that saw him set the continent on fire, he has a mere two goals in two and a half years in the black and gold and has found it hard to break into Baxter’s team in recent times with just six minutes under his belt with half of the season played.